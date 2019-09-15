NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;64;S;4;89%

Binghamton;Fog;59;NW;5;100%

Buffalo;Clear;63;SW;7;86%

Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%

Dansville;Clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Dunkirk;Clear;60;SSW;6;87%

East Hampton;Cloudy;69;SW;7;93%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;71;SW;3;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;55;SSW;5;92%

Fulton;Clear;58;SW;3;86%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;96%

Islip;Cloudy;70;SW;7;98%

Ithaca;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Fog;54;S;5;100%

Massena;Clear;56;SSW;6;74%

Montauk;Showers;71;SW;6;86%

Montgomery;Fog;62;SSW;5;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;61;W;4;99%

New York;Cloudy;73;W;3;84%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;72;SW;6;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;76%

Newburgh;Fog;64;W;5;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;60;WSW;7;93%

Ogdensburg;Clear;54;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;59;SE;4;93%

Plattsburgh;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%

Poughkeepsie;Fog;64;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Clear;58;WSW;3;93%

Rome;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;54;WSW;7;89%

Shirley;Cloudy;71;SW;6;89%

Syracuse;Clear;60;WSW;6;83%

Watertown;Clear;58;Calm;0;90%

Wellsville;Clear;55;WSW;6;92%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;69;WSW;7;96%

White Plains;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

