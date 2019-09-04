NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;64;S;7;86%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;66;SSW;12;72%
Buffalo;Cloudy;72;SW;16;77%
Central Park;Clear;68;N;3;81%
Dansville;Rain;69;SE;7;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;16;76%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;5;81%
Farmingdale;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;S;18;82%
Fulton;Cloudy;70;S;16;72%
Glens Falls;Clear;58;WNW;5;93%
Islip;Partly cloudy;67;SE;3;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;68;S;9;75%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;14;82%
Massena;Thunderstorms;67;S;9;84%
Montauk;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Clear;60;NNE;3;90%
New York;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;7;88%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;100%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;70;S;6;78%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;87%
Niagara Falls;Rain;73;SW;17;79%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;66;S;14;93%
Penn (Yan);Rain;71;SSW;13;75%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Cloudy;74;SW;15;66%
Rome;Showers;70;E;7;72%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;66;SSW;14;72%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Syracuse;Rain;74;SSW;20;61%
Watertown;Cloudy;69;S;12;80%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;12;86%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%
