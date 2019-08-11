NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;67;NW;4;76%
Binghamton;Sunny;64;NW;6;72%
Buffalo;Sunny;69;W;5;61%
Central Park;Sunny;72;Calm;0;52%
Dansville;Sunny;68;ESE;5;65%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;6;63%
East Hampton;Sunny;73;WNW;6;50%
Elmira;Sunny;66;WSW;3;69%
Farmingdale;Sunny;74;NNW;8;47%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;12;64%
Fulton;Sunny;72;WNW;12;61%
Glens Falls;Sunny;67;S;7;70%
Islip;Sunny;73;NNW;6;55%
Ithaca;Sunny;67;NW;7;65%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;6;76%
Massena;Sunny;67;SSW;8;70%
Montauk;Sunny;70;W;8;65%
Montgomery;Sunny;71;NW;8;60%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;65;WNW;6;71%
New York;Sunny;76;N;3;49%
New York Jfk;Sunny;75;NNW;10;49%
New York Lga;Sunny;73;NW;8;49%
Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;68%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;69;W;6;63%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;WSW;6;64%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;W;9;52%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;58%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;70;Calm;0;56%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;13;51%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;6;77%
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;64;N;6;64%
Shirley;Sunny;74;NNW;9;44%
Syracuse;Sunny;71;W;9;56%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;71;WSW;8;70%
Wellsville;Sunny;64;WNW;6;67%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;73;NNW;10;49%
White Plains;Sunny;71;NW;5;54%
_____
