NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;62;N;2;80%
Binghamton;Mostly clear;57;E;2;86%
Buffalo;Clear;64;NNE;4;79%
Central Park;Clear;73;WNW;5;73%
Dansville;Clear;59;SE;7;89%
Dunkirk;Clear;63;SSW;4;84%
East Hampton;Clear;61;Calm;0;94%
Elmira;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;3;86%
Fort Drum;Clear;62;SSE;6;83%
Fulton;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Clear;55;WNW;3;93%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;3;87%
Ithaca;Clear;56;E;5;100%
Jamestown;Clear;56;SSE;3;96%
Massena;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%
Montgomery;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Clear;58;N;2;89%
New York;Clear;73;WNW;5;73%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;73;W;8;80%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;63%
Newburgh;Clear;63;SW;2;91%
Niagara Falls;Clear;64;W;3;77%
Ogdensburg;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Clear;61;SW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;3;89%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;61;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Clear;59;WSW;3;83%
Rome;Clear;55;E;3;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;93%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Syracuse;Clear;61;ESE;3;77%
Watertown;Clear;62;S;6;89%
Wellsville;Clear;55;Calm;0;92%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;61;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Clear;64;NW;7;72%
