NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;67;NW;2;85%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;75%

Buffalo;Sunny;66;W;8;60%

Central Park;Sunny;76;WSW;3;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;8;63%

East Hampton;Sunny;67;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Sunny;67;WSW;5;90%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;6;81%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;66;WSW;6;93%

Fulton;Partly sunny;68;WNW;6;81%

Glens Falls;Sunny;60;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;6;87%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;8;88%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;9;64%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;5;90%

Montauk;Sunny;71;SSE;5;93%

Montgomery;Sunny;64;WSW;5;93%

Monticello;Sunny;65;WNW;3;90%

New York;Mostly sunny;76;WSW;3;63%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;10;84%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;3;51%

Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;82%

Niagara Falls;Sunny;63;WNW;10;70%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;61;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;W;5;80%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;64;WSW;3;89%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;69;Calm;0;80%

Rochester;Sunny;69;WNW;10;72%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Shirley;Sunny;71;WSW;3;86%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;72;W;10;73%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;8;81%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Sunny;73;W;3;70%

_____

