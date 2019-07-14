NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Sunny;67;NW;2;85%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;75%
Buffalo;Sunny;66;W;8;60%
Central Park;Sunny;76;WSW;3;63%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;8;63%
East Hampton;Sunny;67;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Sunny;67;WSW;5;90%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;6;81%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;66;WSW;6;93%
Fulton;Partly sunny;68;WNW;6;81%
Glens Falls;Sunny;60;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;6;87%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;8;88%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;9;64%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;5;90%
Montauk;Sunny;71;SSE;5;93%
Montgomery;Sunny;64;WSW;5;93%
Monticello;Sunny;65;WNW;3;90%
New York;Mostly sunny;76;WSW;3;63%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;10;84%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;3;51%
Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;82%
Niagara Falls;Sunny;63;WNW;10;70%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;61;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;69;W;5;80%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;64;WSW;3;89%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;69;Calm;0;80%
Rochester;Sunny;69;WNW;10;72%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%
Shirley;Sunny;71;WSW;3;86%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;72;W;10;73%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;3;100%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;8;81%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Sunny;73;W;3;70%
_____
