NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;85%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;8;93%

Buffalo;Showers;75;SSW;7;85%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;57%

Dansville;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;79%

Dunkirk;Showers;74;S;10;78%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;9;81%

Elmira;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;87%

Farmingdale;Sunny;75;SSW;10;70%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;71;SSE;9;86%

Fulton;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;70%

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;91%

Islip;Sunny;74;SSW;7;85%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;74;SSE;9;90%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;8;89%

Massena;Showers;74;E;5;73%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;87%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;SW;6;84%

Monticello;Sunny;71;S;3;85%

New York;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;57%

New York Jfk;Sunny;76;S;6;63%

New York Lga;Sunny;79;SSW;8;44%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;6;83%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;78%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;83%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;75;SSW;13;78%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;73%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;73%

Rochester;Cloudy;76;SW;8;79%

Rome;Cloudy;75;ESE;8;75%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;69;S;3;78%

Shirley;Sunny;76;S;10;79%

Syracuse;Cloudy;79;S;5;68%

Watertown;Cloudy;76;S;7;79%

Wellsville;Cloudy;70;N;3;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;9;84%

White Plains;Sunny;75;S;5;73%

