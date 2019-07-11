NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;85%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;8;93%
Buffalo;Showers;75;SSW;7;85%
Central Park;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;57%
Dansville;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;79%
Dunkirk;Showers;74;S;10;78%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;9;81%
Elmira;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;87%
Farmingdale;Sunny;75;SSW;10;70%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;71;SSE;9;86%
Fulton;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;70%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;91%
Islip;Sunny;74;SSW;7;85%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;74;SSE;9;90%
Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;8;89%
Massena;Showers;74;E;5;73%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;87%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;SW;6;84%
Monticello;Sunny;71;S;3;85%
New York;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;57%
New York Jfk;Sunny;76;S;6;63%
New York Lga;Sunny;79;SSW;8;44%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;6;83%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;78%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;83%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;75;SSW;13;78%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;73%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;73%
Rochester;Cloudy;76;SW;8;79%
Rome;Cloudy;75;ESE;8;75%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;69;S;3;78%
Shirley;Sunny;76;S;10;79%
Syracuse;Cloudy;79;S;5;68%
Watertown;Cloudy;76;S;7;79%
Wellsville;Cloudy;70;N;3;96%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;9;84%
White Plains;Sunny;75;S;5;73%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather