NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;3;45%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;N;6;46%
Buffalo;Sunny;83;SW;6;59%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;42%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;87;N;5;50%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;84;N;7;59%
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;64%
Elmira;Sunny;88;Calm;0;44%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;85;WSW;7;41%
Fort Drum;Sunny;83;ESE;5;39%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;85;S;5;54%
Glens Falls;Sunny;83;W;3;46%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;7;55%
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;86;N;5;47%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;56%
Massena;Sunny;85;SSW;5;36%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;81;ESE;3;71%
Montgomery;Partly sunny;84;N;3;50%
Monticello;Partly sunny;83;WSW;6;54%
New York;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;42%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;13;52%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;38%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;82;W;6;61%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;6;59%
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;84;N;7;42%
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;86;N;5;49%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;80;SE;13;53%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;84;S;6;48%
Rochester;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;50%
Rome;Sunny;85;SE;5;41%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;81;N;3;35%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;49%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;87;E;3;47%
Watertown;Sunny;85;SSW;6;45%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;82;SSW;3;59%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;88;WSW;8;39%
White Plains;Partly sunny;86;N;5;44%
