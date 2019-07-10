NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;3;45%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;82;N;6;46%

Buffalo;Sunny;83;SW;6;59%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;42%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;87;N;5;50%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;84;N;7;59%

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;64%

Elmira;Sunny;88;Calm;0;44%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;85;WSW;7;41%

Fort Drum;Sunny;83;ESE;5;39%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;85;S;5;54%

Glens Falls;Sunny;83;W;3;46%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;7;55%

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;86;N;5;47%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;56%

Massena;Sunny;85;SSW;5;36%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;81;ESE;3;71%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;84;N;3;50%

Monticello;Partly sunny;83;WSW;6;54%

New York;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;42%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;13;52%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;38%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;82;W;6;61%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;6;59%

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;84;N;7;42%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;86;N;5;49%

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;80;SE;13;53%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;84;S;6;48%

Rochester;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;50%

Rome;Sunny;85;SE;5;41%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;81;N;3;35%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;49%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;87;E;3;47%

Watertown;Sunny;85;SSW;6;45%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;82;SSW;3;59%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;88;WSW;8;39%

White Plains;Partly sunny;86;N;5;44%

_____

