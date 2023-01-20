NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ 859 FPUS51 KBTV 200817 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 NYZ028-201600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ031-201600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 15. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-201600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-201600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ029-201600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow or sleet likely this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ027-201600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-201600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 16. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-201600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-201600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 313 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather