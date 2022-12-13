NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

788 FPUS51 KBTV 130759

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

NYZ028-131500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-131500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-131500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-131500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-131500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-131500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-131500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around

12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-131500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-131500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

256 AM EST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

