NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

391 FPUS51 KBTV 100701

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

NYZ028-102000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-102000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-102000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-102000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-102000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-102000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-102000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-102000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-102000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

257 AM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather