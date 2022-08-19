NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

136 FPUS51 KBTV 190704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

301 AM EDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

