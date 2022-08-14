NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ 512 FPUS51 KBTV 140712 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 NYZ028-142000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ031-142000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ026-142000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ087-142000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ029-142000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ027-142000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ030-142000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ035-142000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ034-142000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 309 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$