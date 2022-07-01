NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

_____

083 FPUS51 KBTV 010730

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

326 AM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather