NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

_____

926 FPUS51 KBTV 180723

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

319 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather