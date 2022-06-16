NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

619 FPUS51 KBTV 160724

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

NYZ028-162000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s along

Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-162000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-162000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-162000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-162000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-162000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-162000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-162000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-162000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

319 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

