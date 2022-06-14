NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

310 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

