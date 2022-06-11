NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

274 FPUS51 KBTV 110712

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

NYZ028-112000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-112000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-112000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-112000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-112000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-112000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-112000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-112000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-112000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

309 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather