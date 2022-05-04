NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

_____

099 FPUS51 KBTV 040749

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

fog until midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Partly cloudy with a chance

of rain until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with rain

likely until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

345 AM EDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Occasional rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with rain

likely until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather