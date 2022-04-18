NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

854 FPUS51 KBTV 180809

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 30.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow likely or a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

