NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

459 AM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

