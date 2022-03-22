NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain and snow

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with snow likely with rain with

sleet likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain with a chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain and snow

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

308 AM EDT Tue Mar 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet with snow

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

