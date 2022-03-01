NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022

_____

235 FPUS51 KBTV 010809

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

NYZ028-012100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then light

snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-012100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 13.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-012100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 12. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-012100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

15. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-012100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

12. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-012100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

15. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 12. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-012100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 11.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-012100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Blustery with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-012100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...A chance of light snow this morning, then light snow

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery

with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

16. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows 11 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs 13 to

19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather