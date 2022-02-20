NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

895 FPUS51 KBTV 200837

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

NYZ028-202100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-202100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of sleet. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around zero. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ026-202100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow

showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain or sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-202100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle and snow showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-202100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around zero. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ027-202100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, snow

showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of freezing rain or sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ030-202100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Brisk with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of drizzle, a slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ035-202100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-202100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

