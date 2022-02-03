NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

802 FPUS51 KBTV 030829

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

NYZ028-032100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs

around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-032100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows around 6 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Highs around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-032100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 13. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-032100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows

around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 14. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-032100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows around 8 above. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches possible. Highs around 14. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-032100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches possible. Highs around 11. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-032100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

around 30. Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches possible. Highs 9 to 15 above. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-032100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow or light rain likely this morning, then light

snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs

around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

3 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-032100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Highs 12 to 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 9 to 15 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

