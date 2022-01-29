NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 26 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 2 above. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

34 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows 4 below to 10 below zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 38 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Not as

cold with lows around 9 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 24 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 6 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows 10 below to 16 below zero. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as

low as 28 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 32 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 4 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 29 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Not as

cold with lows around 7 below. West winds around 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 2 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 29 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this afternoon.

Blustery with highs around 6 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 26 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Brisk,

cold with lows around 1 below. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy with highs 2 to 8 above. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Windy,

cold with lows 3 below to 11 below zero. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as

33 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs 12 to 18. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

