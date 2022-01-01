NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or a slight chance of freezing

rain this morning. Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of drizzle. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow until midnight, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or freezing rain or freezing

drizzle this morning. Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with

a chance of drizzle. Highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Cloudy with a chance of drizzle and light rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain until midnight, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

2 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle and light rain. Highs around 40. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

2 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle and light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet or snow likely or a chance of rain until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain or freezing rain or freezing

drizzle this morning. Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with

a chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

2 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 13. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle and light rain. Highs around 40. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet until

midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

drizzle and light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow or sleet likely or freezing rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

317 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Cloudy with a chance of drizzle and light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or sleet or

freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows zero

to 6 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

