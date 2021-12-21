NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021 _____ 454 FPUS51 KBTV 210855 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 NYZ028-212100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ031-212100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-212100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ087-212100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ029-212100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-212100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-212100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-212100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ034-212100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 351 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$