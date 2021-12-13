NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

799 FPUS51 KBTV 130825

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

NYZ028-132100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ031-132100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-132100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-132100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-132100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-132100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-132100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-132100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-132100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy, warmer with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Very

windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

