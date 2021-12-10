NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

044 FPUS51 KBTV 100837

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

NYZ028-102100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with

sleet likely, a chance of freezing rain, rain and snow showers

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-102100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with

sleet likely with possible snow showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-102100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy and much warmer with highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-102100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-102100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible

freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-102100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, sleet with a

slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Very windy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-102100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with

rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers, freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much

warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-102100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible

freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-102100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing

rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Windy and much warmer with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

