Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows around 19, except in the lower 20s along

Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Windy

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, warmer with highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 21. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

