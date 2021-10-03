NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

_____

828 FPUS51 KBTV 030719

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Numerous showers, mainly

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Warmer with highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly until midnight. Lows

around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Warmer with highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

315 AM EDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then numerous

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog until midnight. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Warmer with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

