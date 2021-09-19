NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the upper 40s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the upper 40s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

403 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

