NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the

lower 60s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

