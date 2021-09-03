NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

254 AM EDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

