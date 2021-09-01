NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

522 FPUS51 KBTV 010732

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

