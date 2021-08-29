NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

_____

401 FPUS51 KBTV 290722

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather