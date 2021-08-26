NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

713 FPUS51 KBTV 260734

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

NYZ028-262000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-262000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-262000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-262000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-262000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-262000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-262000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-262000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s until midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-262000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather