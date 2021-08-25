NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 _____ 771 FPUS51 KBTV 250717 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 NYZ028-252000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-252000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-252000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ087-252000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ029-252000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ027-252000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ030-252000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ035-252000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ034-252000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 313 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather