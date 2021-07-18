NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

