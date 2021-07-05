NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

890 FPUS51 KBTV 050733

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake

Champlain. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until

midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

