Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

