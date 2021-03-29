NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____

222 FPUS51 KBTV 290731

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy

with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s,

except around 60 along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely this morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

this morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

328 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Very windy with highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph until midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather