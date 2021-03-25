NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ 377 FPUS51 KBTV 250710 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 NYZ028-252000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s, except in the upper 60s along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s, except in the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 60. $$ NYZ031-252000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ026-252000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ087-252000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ029-252000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ027-252000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ030-252000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ035-252000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s, except in the mid 50s along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 60. $$ NYZ034-252000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 307 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows 16 to 22. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$