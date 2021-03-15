NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

010 FPUS51 KBTV 150700

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

257 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs 14 to 22. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

