NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

790 FPUS51 KBTV 160826

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

NYZ028-162100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

around 5 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-162100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs

in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 1 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 20. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-162100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around zero.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-162100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Much colder with lows

around 1 below. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-162100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Much

colder with lows around 3 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-162100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 1 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-162100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Much

colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 22 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ035-162100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow with a chance of sleet this morning, then a chance

of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-162100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow with sleet likely this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows 1 below to 5 above zero. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 22 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs 15 to 21. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 21 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 16 to 22.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs around 30.

$$

_____

