NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021 _____ 545 FPUS51 KBTV 050749 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 NYZ028-052100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ031-052100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ026-052100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ087-052100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ029-052100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-052100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ030-052100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ035-052100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-052100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 246 AM EST Tue Jan 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$