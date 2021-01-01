NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

489 FPUS51 KBTV 010808

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

NYZ028-012100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ031-012100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around

30. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-012100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ087-012100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ029-012100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ027-012100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ030-012100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ035-012100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow likely or a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ034-012100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow likely or a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

