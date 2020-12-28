NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ 586 FPUS51 KBTV 280846 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 NYZ028-282100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Windy with highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ031-282100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ026-282100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ087-282100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Snow or rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ029-282100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-282100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ030-282100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ035-282100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ034-282100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 342 AM EST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows 13 to 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs 14 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk with lows around 4 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. 