NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ 520 FPUS51 KBTV 250850 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 NYZ028-252100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight. A chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ031-252100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs 15 to 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ026-252100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ087-252100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ029-252100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely or a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ027-252100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ030-252100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ035-252100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ034-252100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 347 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs 14 to 20. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.