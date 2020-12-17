NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 811 FPUS51 KBTV 170819 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 NYZ028-172100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-172100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 15. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 4 above. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ026-172100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ087-172100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ029-172100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 7 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 9 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-172100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 18. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ030-172100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 4 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-172100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ034-172100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 315 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 to 21. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. 